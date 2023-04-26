Remove Misleading Ads, Submit Report: Child Rights Body To Bournvita Maker

Bournvita is manufactured by Mondelez International subsidiary Cadbury

Amid the huge row surrounding Bournvita, the national child rights body has written to the manufacturer, demanding a reply on the allegations that the chocolate-flavoured powder consumed by millions across the country contains harmful substances.

The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also asked Mondelez India International, the country arm of the US snacks major, to conduct a review and withdraw misleading advertisements and labels.

Bournvita, manufactured by Mondelez International subsidiary Cadbury, recently hit headlines after a social media influencer claimed that it contains sugar, cocoa solids and a cancer-causing colorant.

Revant Himatsingka, who introduced himself as a nutritionist and a health coach, deleted the video after Mondelez India served him a legal notice. But by then, the clip had sparked a massive row with worried parents raising questions on the contents of Bournvita, which is consumed by millions, mostly children.

The company has rejected the allegations.

"With regard to this product, it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that your product contains high percentage of sugar and contents/substances/mixtures/formula which may case harmful impact to the health of children," the NCPCR said in its notice addressed to Deepak Iyer, president of Mondelez International, India.

The child rights panel also noted that Bournvita "fails to display mandatory disclosures in line with the guidelines and regulation of Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) and under the Consumer Protection Act".

The panel asked the snacks company to respond within a week.

Announcing his decision to take down the video that sparked the debate over Bournvita, the influencer Revant Himatsingka said he does not have the resources for a legal fight. "I apologize to Cadbury for making the video," he said.

Mondelez India rejected the allegations regarding the contents of Bournvita and said the video was "unscientific" and "distorted facts and made false and negative inferences".

A Bournvita spokesperson said, "We would again like to reinforce that the formulation has been scientifically crafted by a team of nutritionists and food scientists to offer the best of taste and health. All our claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals. All the necessary nutritional information is mentioned on the pack for consumers to make informed choices."

The company said the video created "panic, anxiety, and questions the trust that consumers have bestowed on brands like Bournvita".

"As we continued to witness an abnormal and unusual amount of traction on the post, we were constrained to take legal recourse to avoid misinformation. We also issued a statement to clarify and share the correct facts to allay the concerns of our consumers," the company said.

The company's website describes Cadbury Bournvita as a "malted drink" that debuted in 1948 in India.