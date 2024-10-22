'Bouncers For After Sales': Latest In Kunal Kamra vs Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

The ongoing spat between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola chief Bhavish Aggarwal saw the former responding to social media posts alleging that the company is hiring "bouncers for after sales" on Tuesday.

Mr Kamra's posts came in response to social media posts by customers who alleged that bouncers were deployed at Ola service centers, with the company not interacting with customers regarding service requests.

Requesting journalists to fact check these allegations, Mr Kamra slammed Ola's deployment of "bouncers for after sales". He also hit out a Mr Aggarwal, stating in a post, "You've sold such an innovative indian product you've had to hire bouncers to protect the staff."

Please can a journalist fact check this.

If true this is truly unique -

Sales team for sales & Bouncers for after sales 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AGz6oKiKxP — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 20, 2024

Hey @bhash You've sold such an innovative indian product you've had to hire bouncers to protect the staff…

😂😂😂 https://t.co/EewAzsX73h — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 20, 2024

Mr Kamra had earlier this month flagged the situation at the service centre for the company's electric scooters. The argument began when Mr Kamra took to his official X account and posted an image showing a large number of EV scooters being parked at an Ola service centre. "Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two-wheelers are many daily wage workers' lifeline... Anyone who has an issue with Ola Electric leave your story below tagging all...," he wrote. His post, however, irked Bhavish Aggarwal, who said that it was a "paid tweet" and asked Mr Kamra to "come and help" them out.