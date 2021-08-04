Born On Gandhi Jayanti, Known For Punches: PM Jokes With Boxer Lovlina

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a Bronze in the Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a Bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, congratulated her for "inspiring Indians". PM Modi also remarked that Ms Borgohain, whose birthday is on October 2, shares the day with Gandhi Jayanti.

PM Modi during the light conversation with the boxer from Assam said while Mahatma Gandhi spoke about non-violence, Ms Borgohain is famous for her punches.

"Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day.

Ms Borgohain's feat is the first Olympics medal won by a sportsperson from Assam. And in her success her village sees glory - the village is getting a new road for a start. As more and more people hear her story of determination, many see it as a big inspiration for those in rural and remote areas.

There is an air of celebration like in the spring festival of Bihu in the village of Ms Borgohain, 23, in Golaghat district's Barpathar, some 320 km from Guwahati. People danced on the streets and the sound of drumbeats and firecrackers reverberated in the village.

With the bronze, Ms Borgohain became only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom, both also bronze medal winners, to win an Olympic medal.

Ms Borgohain called the Olympic medal "a big achievement" but said she aims to take gold at the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. "It was my semi-final bout today. I lost the bout and felt really bad as my aim was to win the gold medal," she said.