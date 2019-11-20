'Born As A Dog, Retired As A Soldier': CISF Honours Canines On Retirement

The retired canines were given mementos, medals and certificates at the ceremony

Seven canines that were part of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) retired with full honours on Tuesday. The dogs retired after serving eight years with the para-military force.

The canines were part of the CISF team attached to Delhi Metro. The retired canines were given mementos, medals and certificates at the ceremony organised by CISF unit of Delhi Metro (DMRC).

According to reports, it was the first time in its history that the unit organised a function on the retirement of canines.

The CISF also posted a farewell message in its Twitter handle appreciating the canines for their dedication and devotion to duties.

#CISF bids farewell to our K9 heroes- Jessy (GSD/F), Lucky (Lab/F) & Lovely (Lab/F) who officially retired from duty today. We will always remain indebted for contributing immensely in security of Delhi Metro. pic.twitter.com/tn5T3wfbKZ - CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 19, 2019

The highly trained dogs enjoyed special treat during the ceremony for their selfless duty. They were later handed over to a Delhi-based NGO.

