"Born As A Dog, Retired As A Soldier": CISF Honours Canines On Retirement

According to reports, it was the first time in its history that CISF Unit of DMRC organised a function on the retirement of canines.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 20, 2019 08:23 IST
The retired canines were given mementos, medals and certificates at the ceremony


New Delhi: 

Seven canines that were part of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) retired with full honours on Tuesday. The dogs retired after serving eight years with the para-military force.

The canines were part of the CISF team attached to Delhi Metro. The retired canines were given mementos, medals and certificates at the ceremony organised by CISF unit of Delhi Metro (DMRC).

The CISF also posted a farewell message in its Twitter handle appreciating the canines for their dedication and devotion to duties.

The highly trained dogs enjoyed special treat during the ceremony for their selfless duty. They were later handed over to a Delhi-based NGO.



CISFDelhi Metro

