'Bonds That Spans Over Decades': Boris Johnson Greets India On Republic Day

UK Prime Minister Boris Jonhson today extended greetings as India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day.

"The UK and India are tied by bonds that span over decades, through generations and across some of the greatest challenges we have faced," Mr Johnson said in a tweet.

India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day today with the annual parade at Delhi's Rajpath showcasing its military prowess and cultural pageantry.