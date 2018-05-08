Borewells Without Water: Chhattisgarh Villagers Face Acute Water Crisis There are two borewells in Rajnandgaon village in Chhattisgarh, but locals say, they have dried as temperature rises to 42 degree Celsius.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Locals are disappointed as no action has been taken to ease their situation. Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon village, around 70 km from state capital Raipur, villagers toil 5-6 km daily to fetch drinking water as acute water crisis hits many state districts.



There are two borewells in the village, but locals say, they have dried as temperature rises to 42 degree Celsius.



The locals are disappointed as no action has been taken in the regard by the higher officials.



Speaking to ANI, a local said, "We do have one or two bore wells but there is no water in them. We have to walk for many kilometers to fetch water from the river. There is no option".



Other districts in Chhattisgarh are facing water crisis include Gariyaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Durg, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja and Balrampur. Borewells have dried up in Rajnandgaon village in Chhattisgarh.



Acute water shortage has also hit Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, around 300 km from Bhubaneswar, and women have to travel to far off places.



The area has been facing acute drinking water crisis for the last few days. While the wells in the localities have gone dry, the stand posts also do not provide water, locals had told news agency ANI.



In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon village, around 70 km from state capital Raipur, villagers toil 5-6 km daily to fetch drinking water as acute water crisis hits many state districts.There are two borewells in the village, but locals say, they have dried as temperature rises to 42 degree Celsius.The locals are disappointed as no action has been taken in the regard by the higher officials.Speaking to ANI, a local said, "We do have one or two bore wells but there is no water in them. We have to walk for many kilometers to fetch water from the river. There is no option".Other districts in Chhattisgarh are facing water crisis include Gariyaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Durg, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja and Balrampur.Similar story plays at Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town where villagers have to toil several kilometers before getting drinking water. Women of the village walk five km every day through forest road to collect water The schemes launched by both the Central and the State governments have failed to reach them. Acute water shortage has also hit Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, around 300 km from Bhubaneswar, and women have to travel to far off places.The area has been facing acute drinking water crisis for the last few days. While the wells in the localities have gone dry, the stand posts also do not provide water, locals had told news agency ANI. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter