Border Security Force Seizes 2.35 Kg Of Heroin Dropped By Pak Drone In Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) once again foiled the nefarious design of smugglers by seizing 2.35 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district today.

The BSF said, "On the intervening night of July 17-18, its troops deployed near the border fence heard the dropping of something by drone."

Early today, during a search operation conducted at about 6.45 am, the BSF said, its troops observed a suspicious packet ahead of the border fence in the farming field near Kalsian Khurd village in Tarn Taran district.

During the detailed search, the BSF troops recovered one packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin weighing 2.35 kg wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of border fencing.

"Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

