Border Security Force Launches Helpline For Better Vigil Along Porous Bangladesh Border

The South Bengal Frontier patrols 913.324 km international border with Bangladesh (Representational)

The BSF South Bengal Frontier on Wednesday launched a helpline number for better coordination with the local population on the Indo-Bangladesh border and for better vigil of the porous border areas.

The "SeemaSaathi Helpline" with five-digit short code number "14419" was launched by IG South Bengal frontier, YB Khurania, to facilitate better partnership with the border population in an attempt to scale up border security and also put curbs on trans-border crime.

"This will enable border population to share information related to security on the Indo-Bangladesh border and about any trans-border crimes under South Bengal Frontier's jurisdiction," YB Khurania said.

The helpline will be operational round the clock and dedicated nodal officers have been appointed in all BSF sectors and battalions of South Bengal Border to ensure its smooth functioning.

South Bengal Frontier handles 913.324 km of international boundary between India and Bangladesh.

