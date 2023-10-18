Border Security Force Jawan Kills Self After Being Informed About Wife's Death

They had married eight months ago, police said. (Representational)

A BSF jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir shot himself dead on learning that his wife had committed suicide back home in Rajasthan after they quarrelled over the phone, police said on Wednesday. They had married eight months ago.

Anshu Yadav (24), a resident of Dheerpur village in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, died by suicide in her house on Tuesday night, police said.

On receiving information about her death, Rajendra Yadav (28), a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, shot himself dead with his service revolver, they said.

SHO of the Harsaura police station in Kotputli-Behror district, Rajesh Meena, said that the body of the woman was handed over to family members after postmortem.

It has come to light that there was an argument between them over the phone, Meena said, adding that it seems, the woman died by suicide after that.

He said that Rajendra Yadav's body is likely to be brought to Jaipur on Thursday. Anshu Yadav and Rajendra Yadav got married eight months ago, the SHO said.

Police said a case has been registered under section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (inquest proceedings) and the investigation has been handed over to the sub-divisional officer.

