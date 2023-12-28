Border Forces Recover Pak Drone Carrying Narcotics In Punjab's Amritsar

BSF said that the recovered drone is a 'Quadcopter' recovered from Roranwala Village

A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics was recovered from Amritsar in a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, an official statement said on Thursday.

BSF said that the recovered drone is a 'Quadcopter' recovered from Roranwala Village of the district.

"Pakistani drone recovered by BSF and Punjab Police. On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab troops and @AmritsarRPolice launched a joint search operation," said BSF in a statement on X.

"In the search operation, the search party recovered a Pakistani drone (a Hexacopter) from Village Roranwala, District - Amritsar, #Punjab. The drone was reportedly being used for cross-border smuggling," added the statement.

A day ahead of this, BSF in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Mari Kamboke village of Tarn Taran district. The BSF said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China).

"On specific information of BSF regarding the presence of a drone, a Joint Search Operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village - Mari Kamboke, District - Tarn Taran. Further, during the search operation, at about 1830 hrs, a Pak-based drone (Quadcopter), in broken condition was found lying in the field," a release from BSF said on Tuesday.

