Boosters Will Not Be Mix-And-Match, Announces Government

There will be no mix-and-match of vaccines for those eligible to get a 'precautionary' third dose, Dr VK Paul, the head of India's Covid task force, said Wednesday.

This means individuals who received two doses of the Serum Institute's Covishield will get the same vaccine this time, and those who got Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will get a third jab of that vaccine.

The 'precautionary' dose - announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month after sustained demand for vaccine boosters in the light of the Omicron threat - will be available for frontline and healthcare workers, and those over 60 with co-morbidities, starting January 10.

Vaccines for children in the 15-18 age group (another long-standing demand) began Monday, with Covaxin the only option. The government has cleared one other vaccine for kids - Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D - but it is unclear when it will actually be available.

Dr NK Arora, the chief of the country's immunisation programme, told NDTV this week the question of choice of 'precautionary' vaccine doses would be "based on the science of what (is) the best option".

"... basically based on the science of what would be the best one and available experience within the country, and it will be transparently available and informed to the community," he said.

On paper eight vaccines cleared for use in India, including US pharma giants' Moderna and another by Johnson & Johnson but only two - Covishield and Covaxin - have actually been used, with an overwhelming majority of Indians having received the former.

Last week two more were added to the 'on paper' list - Corbevax, described as India's first homegrown "RBD protein sub-unit vaccine", and Covovax - as well as the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.

Corbevax and Covovax - are unlikely to be used for booster shots, Dr Arora told NDTV.

The government's decision to not mix-and-match vaccines follows the World Health Organization saying it is advisable to ensure people get the same drug they were initially given. Mixing and matching of vaccines should only be done if there is a supply constraint, the WHO said.

Vaccine combinations, already used by some governments, could help low- and middle-income countries manage stockpiles and deal with vaccine shortages as the Omicron variant spreads.

European Union regulators have endorsed the mixing of two different COVID-19 shots for initial vaccine schedules and boosters.