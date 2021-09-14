Bombs Thrown Again At Bengal BJP MP's Home, Trinamool Says 'Staged'

Arjun Singh stage-managed the blasts to stay politically relevant, the Trinamool Congress said.

Bombs exploded outside Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house around 9 this morning -- a day after the Union Home Ministry ordered the National Investigation Agency probe into the attack of September 8, when three bombs were hurled at the gate of his home at Bhatpara, about 40 km from Kolkata.

The state police have called in the bomb squad and CCTV footages of the bombing are being examined.

Mr Singh has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress has sheltered goons responsible for the attack.

Trinamool MLA Partha Bhowmik has denied the allegation, saying the MP stage-managed the blasts to stay politically relevant.

On September 8, around 6.30 in the morning, three men on a bike threw bombs at the MP's house at Bhatpara in his Barackpore constituency, about 40 km from Kolkata. The leader was in Delhi at the time, but his family members were inside the house.

No one was injured in the attack. The gate sustained minor damages.

Yesterday, National Investigation Agency took over the probe, and filed a First Information Report based on the orders of the Union Home Ministry.

Arjun Singh -- who was with the Trinamool Congress -- alleged that someone in the state secretariat was the given the task of murdering him.

"The (state) government has arrived at the door with a bomb. Now, we have to do something in self-defence. Two months ago, a person in Nabanna was given the responsibility to have me killed," Mr Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on multiple issues, condemned the blasts.

"Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order," he posted on Twitter.

Arjun Singh joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and won from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency.