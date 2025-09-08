Bombay High Court Restrains Cognizant From Using Disputed Logo

The Bombay High Court has stepped back into the ongoing fight over a logo design, ruling in favour of Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies Private Limited against global IT giant Cognizant Technology Solutions.

The case revolves around Atyati's claim that Cognizant copied its "ATYATI" logo, violating its trademark and copyright. A year ago, a single bench had lifted an earlier order that stopped Cognizant from using the disputed logo. But now, a division bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep V Marne has restored the ban, saying the earlier decision to discontinue it was wrong.

Cognizant argued that Atyati already knew about its new logo since 2022, but hid this fact and pretended to have only discovered it in October 2023, to get urgent protection. They pointed to Cognizant's trademark filings, LinkedIn posts, and even a US application from 2022 as proof.

The High Court, however, said the issue of "when Atyati found out" was debatable and not serious enough to strip the company of protection for its brand. The judges noted that any alleged non-disclosure related only to whether Cognizant should have been given advance notice, not to whether Atyati deserved protection in the first place.

"At the highest, Plaintiff can be accused of not raising a correct and clearer pleading, but it is debatable as to whether Plaintiff can be held guilty of suppression of such a degree that ad-interim relief granted in its favour was required to be withdrawn," the court said, restoring the original March 2024 order that blocks Cognizant from using the contested logo until the case is decided.

The judges also asked the lower court to speed up the hearing on Atyati's request for a permanent injunction.

The decision is a big win for the smaller Indian firm, Atyati, in its battle to safeguard its identity against one of the world's largest IT services companies.

Following the order, Cognizant dropped the logo from social media platforms, including LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. The company is displaying only its name, and no logo, across its social media handles.