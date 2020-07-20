Bombay High Court Judges To Get Rs 50,000 Annually To Buy Spectacles

Bombay High Court judges will get Rs 50,000 per year for spectacles every year.

The Maharashtra government has approved payment of Rs 50,000 per year to every judge of the Bombay High Court for buying spectacles, as per a government resolution (GR).

According to the GR of the states law and judiciary department, the decision covers judges, their spouses and family members dependent on them.

The amount will include recurring expenses too, the July 10 GR signed by legal adviser and joint secretary Yogesh Ameta said.

