Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta Elevated To Supreme Court

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Justice Datta's elevation to the top court on Twitter. (File)

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta was on Sunday elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Once he takes oath, the number of judges in the top court will go up to 28. The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, is 34.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Justice Datta's elevation to the top court on Twitter.

In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Justice Dipankar Datta has been appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

I extend my best wishes to him ! — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 11, 2022

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta turned 57 this year and will have a tenure till February 8, 2030, in the top court where the retirement age is 65.

His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium then headed by Justice U U Lalit (now retired) in September last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)