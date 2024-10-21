Bomb Threats On Flights: What Security Measures Airlines Take

Safety is a top priority in aviation, so all threats require thorough action.(Representational)

In the past week, several flights across India received a bomb threats, with nearly 90 incidents reported so far. Although all threats were eventually confirmed to be hoax, the situation left passengers and crew members facing significant inconvenience.

The security protocols that are activated in response to such threats, and what passengers should do during such situations

What is considered a threat?

Bomb threats can be reported through various channels – call centres, airports or even social media. Regardless of the medium, all threats are taken seriously and handled as per established protocols. Airline staff, trained to manage such situations, immediately relay the information to security agencies. Committees, consisting of representatives from airlines, airports and government bodies, are then formed to handle the threat and ensure that passengers are updated in real time.

What happens when a flight gets a bomb threat?

Bomb threats on flights, even when they turn out to be hoax, trigger serious and immediate security protocols. Safety is a top priority in aviation, so all threats require thorough action.

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC):

Each airport has its own Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), which includes officials from CISF, BCAS, the airline and the airport operator.

The BTAC evaluates each threat's credibility based on factors like specificity, timing and source.

Immediate Actions Post-Threat:

If the BTAC deems a threat credible, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informs the flight crew, often leading to flight diversion or landing at the nearest airport.

If the threat is non-specific, the flight may continue as planned, but precautions are still in place.

Security procedures upon landing

Planes are moved to isolated bays for passenger deboarding.

Baggage, cargo and catering materials are thoroughly inspected using sniffer dogs and screening equipment.

If nothing suspicious is found, the flight is cleared to resume operations.

How should passengers react?