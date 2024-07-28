Bomb Threat In Cluster Bus A Hoax: Delhi Police

The area was cordoned off and traffic diversions made.

A bomb call threat at a cluster bus in Delhi's Ranhola area turned out to be a hoax, as no suspicious objects were found after a thorough check, police said.

The 'suspected' items were found to be circuit boards wrapped up in black paper and no explosives could be traced.

Police said that it was an apparent case of "mistaken identity." However, the immediate action by the alert conductor and driver is appreciable in view of public safety.

Further, immediate action by the Police, Fire and Bomb squad of Delhi police showed professional handling of the situation.

Earlier, police received a call about a potential threat in the bus late at 9.53 pm on Saturday night.

Police said that the conductor of the bus made a call saying that someone had placed a bomb in the bus near the CNG Pump Nangloi Najafgarh Road in Ranhola police station area.

Sharing details further, police said that the driver carefully parked the vehicle in a empty stretch of road and the conductor made a call and acted very wisely, evacuating everyone on time.

Speaking on the bomb threat call, Deewan Singh, the bus conductor who called the police, said, "We started from Nangloi. 10-12 passengers got off at Tilangpur Kotla. Under their seats, we saw something bomb-like. We stopped the bus, asked the remaining passengers to get down and then we dialled 100. The PCR arrived. They were very cooperative. They checked and called the bomb diffuser team."

Immediately, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ranhola and team rushed to the spot, found bus parked near CNG pump on the eastern lane going towards Najafgarh.

The area was cordoned off and traffic diversions made.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Jimmi Chiram said, "We got the call at 9.53 pm that there is a suspicious item in the bus. It has been checked, no such thing has been recovered."

On examination, it was found that suspect device were circuit boards wrapped up in black paper and no explosive could be traced.

However, further examination was carried out through Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Security Guard (NSG) teams.

NSG teams also reached the spot near the CNG Pump on the Nangloi to Najafgarh road.

