Bomb Hoax At Amritsar School, Student Wanted Math Exam Cancelled: Police

The Amritsar school was threatened that it would be blown up on September 16. (File)

In yet another bomb hoax threat at a private school in Amritsar, the police have found the role of a student to get a mathematics exam cancelled.

The school was threatened that it would be blown up on September 16. The source of the threat message was traced to the mobile phone of a student's father, police said.

A case has been registered.

This is the second such incident reported in a week in Amritsar, creating panic and tension in the city. A top school in the city had reported a bomb threat on September 7, which was later found to be mischief by three of its students.

The incident, however, put the police on high alert and midnight searches were carried out.