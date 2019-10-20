'He Was Warm, Inspiring': Film Stars After Meeting PM Modi In Delhi

PM Modi with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut on Saturday thanked and congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful interaction" he had with them and other celebrities.

The interaction, which took place at the PM Modi's official residence in New Delhi, marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi discussed his ideas and addressed the film fraternity as the beholder of "immense" power.

Sharing his experience and views on the initiative, Shah Rukh Khan reiterated PM Modi's views about the industry. "I feel it's important to create work which sends out messages in an engaging and entertaining manner," he said.

Also with him at event was superstar Aamir Khan who called the interaction with PM Modi "really wonderful".

"It was lovely to hear his thoughts. He was very warm, inspiring, and very very deep in what he had to say," the actor added.

Among other attendees were actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Kangana Ranaut.

"No one has given the industry so much respect before and recognised the soft power and strength of it. On behalf of the entire industry, I thank PM Modi. We are all going to make sure that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals are channelised," Kangana Ranaut said.

Meanwhile, film producer Ekta Kapoor shared that this is the first time that the Bollywood industry is known more to someone than the people within.

"For the first time our industry is known to someone more than us, the power it holds and how it is motivating us to go ahead and do something for the society," she said.

