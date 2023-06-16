Body Of Teen With Acid Burns Found Hanging From Tree In UP: Police

The body was decomposing and had acid burn marks on the face, police said. (Representational)

The partially decomposed body of a 17-year-old boy with acid burns was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday, police said.

The body was found in Deorania police station area. The victim has been identified as Guddu, a resident of Mudiya Jagir village. Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said the family members of the victim claimed that he was missing since Tuesday.

According to the police, the body was decomposing and had acid burn marks on the face.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)