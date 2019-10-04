Body Of Newborn Girl Found In Garbage Dump In UP

A newborn girl's body was found in an Uttar Pradesh garbage dump (Representational)

The body of a newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage dump in Makki locality, police said on Thursday.

After some passersby spotted her, they informed the police about it. The body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding a search was on to trace her parents.

Two incidents of girls being abandoned were reported recently in the neighbouring Shamli district. On October 2, a newborn girl was found abandoned in some fields in Banat town and she was later taken to a hospital.

In Jalalabad town, a newborn baby was found lying in a jungle. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

