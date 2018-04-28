Body Of Missing UP Youth Allegedly Picked Up By Cops, Found In Pond

His family has alleged that he was taken away from their house by some police personnel, after which he never returned

Updated: April 28, 2018 22:51 IST
Muzaffarnagar:  The body of a youth who had been missing for almost two months was found in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.

His family has alleged that he was taken away from their house by some police personnel, after which he never returned.

The body of Shekhar, 30, was found in a pond at Datyana village under Chapar police station limits of Muzaffarnagar, Superintendent of Police Ombir Singh said.

A complaint has been filed against some officers of Chapar police station, including its station house officer, Mr Singh said, adding that an investigation is on.

