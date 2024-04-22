Body Of Missing Kerala Woman Found Buried On Land Surrounding Her House: Cops

Police said Rosamma, a widow, was planning to remarry next month (Representational)

Kerala police on Monday recovered a body suspected to be of a missing woman, which was found buried within the plot of land that her house stands on.

Police said that Rosamma, 60, a resident of Alappuzha North, was missing since April 18. Her brother Benny has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

Police said Rosamma, a widow, was planning to remarry next month, but her family members, including Benny, were against the decision.

"He is suspected to have hit her in a fit of rage during an argument in this connection, leading to her death," the police told PTI.

He allegedly confessed this to a few local residents, following which police took him into custody A search had been underway for the woman for the past few days.

