Body of Missing Assam Woman Found Near Riverbank In Uttarakhand, 2 Detained

The body of 26-year-old Rosmita Hojai, a resident of Hojai village in Assam's Dima Hasao district, was recovered on Tuesday from the banks of a river in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. Rosmita had been missing since June 5, according to officials.

Rosmita, a former engineering student from Haryana, had been preparing for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams in Guwahati. She was reportedly travelling to Delhi to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination.

According to family sources, Rosmita had informed her relatives on June 4 about her plans to travel to Delhi. However, in a concerning phone call the following evening, she told her mother that she was returning by train, which was an unusual decision that immediately raised suspicions among her family members.

Following the recovery of her body, local police have launched an investigation and detained two individuals for questioning. The detained individuals have been identified as Hemant Sharma of Mohindergarh, Delhi, and Pankaj Kokar of Rohtak, Haryana.

The body has been sent to a hospital for autopsy, and further investigation is underway.