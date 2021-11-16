Body Of Maoist Leader With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty Found After Gadchiroli Op

Four security personnel were also injured in the encounter with Maoists. (Representational)

The body of a Maoist leader was recovered from the encounter site two days after the encounter between security personnel and the Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

According to a senior Home Ministry official, the commander has been identified as Sukhlal Parchaki, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh.

"With this, the number of Maoists killed in the encounter reached," he added.

Earlier, on November 13, an encounter took place at the Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil in the Gadchiroli district. The police have recovered the bodies of 26 Maoists.

The top Maoists who were killed include the head of MMC zone Milind Teltumbde, who had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, and Korchi Dalam Commander Kishan/Jaiman with Rs 8 lakh reward on him.

Four personnel of the C-60 unit were also injured in the encounter that lasted for about eight hours.