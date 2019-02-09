Body Of Cop Missing In Kulgam Avalanche Found, Number Of Dead Rises To 8

Eight people have been killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. (PTI)

The body of a policeman, who was missing after an avalanche near the Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, was found on today. The number of dead has now risen to eight.

The cop's body was recovered by a search and rescue team today morning, a police official said.

An avalanche had hit a police post. While 10 cops were able to rush to safety, 10 others were trapped.

Bodies of five policemen and two prisoners were recovered by the search and rescue team on Friday, he said.

While two cops were rescued, another was missing.

Heavy snowfall across Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday has triggered avalanches and snowslides at many places.