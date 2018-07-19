Body Of Army Jawan Found Near Chambal River, Police Suspect Bear Attack

The jawan, Surendra Singh Garhwal, was 19 years old.

The mauled body of 19-year old army jawan, Surendra Singh Garhwal was found on the banks of Chambal River in Rajasthan earlier this week. Police suspect that he was attacked by a sloth bear.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharampal said, "Wounds on his body suggest that he was attacked by a bear."

An Army camp is being held on the banks of the Chambal River in Shambhupura area near Kota, which is home to sloth bears, hyenas and leopards.

The incident took place when the Army man along with another colleague was walking towards the river after firing practice. While Surendra Singh, who belonged to the Garhwal Rifles, got trapped, his colleague managed to escape.

The body of the jawan, hailing from Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, was handed over to Army officials after postmortem at the Maharao Bhim Singh hospital, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.



(With Input From ANI, PTI)