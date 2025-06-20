Body Of Air India Crew Member Lamnunthem Singson Reaches Manipur, Thousands Bid Her Farewell

The body of Air India cabin crew Lamnunthem Singson, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, reached her hometown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday night, after being flown to Dimapur airport in Nagaland.

The 26-year-old was among the 241 passengers and crew aboard Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed just seconds after takeoff.

Her body was flown from Ahmedabad to Dimapur on an IndiGo flight, and received by family members, community representatives, and officials at the airport.

On the way from Dimapur to Kangpokpi by road, the convoy halted for a few minutes in the Nagaland capital to allow Kuki Union Kohima and Kuki mother's to bid her farewell and pay tribute to the departed soul, a cousin of Singson told PTI.

"Normally we (the Kuki people) don't hold last rites at the night. Most likely it will be held tommorow. Today, there will be prayer sessions and other traditional funeral related programmes," he said.

Earlier in the day, a solemn programme was held at Dimapur airport to receive the body of Singson.

On the occasion, floral tributes were paid by officials and representatives from several organisations, including the Kuki Community Dimapur, Kuki Students' Union Nagaland, Naga Council Dimapur, Dimapur District Citizens Forum, Zeliang Youth Organisation Dimapur, Chumoukedima Kuki Union, and the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee.

The groups offered condolences to the bereaved family and paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Originally from Old Lambulane colony in Imphal, Singson's family relocated to Kangpokpi in 2023 following the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.

Tragically, another cabin crew member from Manipur, Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, who belonged to the Meitei community, also died in the same disaster. Her body are yet to arrive in the state.

