Bodies Of Woman, 3 Children Found In Well In Jharkhand; Cops Suspect Suicide

Cops are investigating to ascertain the cause of the deaths (Representational)

The bodies of a 26-year-old woman and her three children were found in a well in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, police said.

When residents of Makra village in Kuddu police station area went to their fields in the afternoon, they found the bodies floating in the well and informed the police.

The woman, identified as Usha Munda, had left her parents' house in Soro village in Ranchi district along with her three children -- Divya (7), Shivam (4) and Satyam (1) - on Tuesday, a police officer said.

When Usha Munda and her children did not return to her parents' house on Tuesday evening, her relatives launched a search which continued on Wednesday.

Police suspect suicide due to family problems but are further investigating to ascertain the cause of the deaths, he said.

Usha Munda's husband Phuldev arrived at the spot and identified the bodies, which were later sent for post-mortem examination.

