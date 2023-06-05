22-Year-Old Man, His Mother's Body Found In Flat In Mumbai: Police

Cause of the death will be known after the postmortem report, cops said. (Representational)

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and his 55-year-old mother were found inside their flat in suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Prima facie, the man might have killed his mother before killing himself, an official said, adding that police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

The man, identified as Abhishek Tawde, was found dead in the hall, while his mother's body was found in the bedroom of the flat located on the second floor of a housing society in the Kannamwar Nagar area.

As per preliminary information, Abhishek was jobless while his mother was working as a compounder.

"On Sunday night when Abhishek's father knocked the door of the flat, he didn't get any response. He informed the local police. After reaching the spot, policemen and Fire Brigade personnel broke open the door of the flat which was locked from the inside," the official said.

He said the exact cause of the death will be known once the postmortem report is received.

Based on the primary information, we have registered two separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) and investigating, the official added. PTI ZA NSK

