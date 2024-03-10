Bodies Of 2 Missing Tribal Children Found In Kerala Forest: Cops

Police suspect that they both climbed a tree to collect honey and fell down (Representational)

Two tribal children who had gone missing a few days ago were found dead in a dense forest area in this central Kerala district, police said here on Sunday. They are suspected to have fallen from a tree while collecting honey.

The bodies of the minor boys from a tribal colony near Vellikulangara were recovered from inside the forest. They are suspected to have fallen from a tree while collecting honey, police said.

Children from the Sasthampoovam Kadar tribal colony were reported missing since March 2. During a joint search operation on Saturday, the police and the forest department found their bodies in a forest region around one kilometre away from their settlement.

The bodies of Sajikuttan (16) and Arun (9) were found 200 metres apart, police said.

Police suspect that they both climbed a tree to collect honey and fell down.

"Arun's body was found in a more advanced state of decomposition, and it seems like he died earlier than Sajikuttan," a police official told PTI.

Sajikuttan's body was found around 200 metres away from Arun with multiple fractures, police said. It appears that he might have been trying to move to seek help after the accident.

The family of the children used to procure forest produce for their living.

