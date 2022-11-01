Bodies Of 2 Children Found On Railway Track In UP's Barabanki

It could not be ascertained yet which train hit the children, the official said. (Representational)

Dead bodies of two children were found alongside a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Tuesday.

Prima facie, it appears that the children were hit by train a while they playing at the spot near Sandauli village in Satrikh area, an officer said.

Harikesh, 10, and Ayush, 9, were found dead near the railway track on Monday evening. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Satrikh police station inspector Santosh Kumar said.

The matter is being probed. It could not be ascertained yet which train hit the children, Mr Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)