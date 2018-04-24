Bodies Of 11 Maoists Recovered From Maharashtra's Gadchiroli The bodies of the Maoists were found floating in Indravati river, which flows along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Sixteen bodies were recovered on Sunday

Share EMAIL PRINT 33 bodies have been recovered from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli after Sunday's encounter. Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: The bodies of another 11 Maoists have been recovered during combing operations in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli -- pushing up the number of Maoists killed during two encounters since Sunday to 33 and making it the most successful anti-Maoist operation by the state's security forces in nearly four decades.



The decomposing bodies were found floating in the Indravati river, which flows along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, nearly 1000 km from Mumbai.



The dead Maoists are believed to be among those who managed to escape during the encounter on Sunday. The number is expected to go up, with the police still pulling out bodies from the river.



"We are still recovering bodies... The count could go up as the search operation is still going on," Prashant Diwate, a police spokesman in Gadchiroli, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.



After the four-hour gunbattle at Tadgaon area on Sunday, bodies of 16 Maoists were recovered. But the police had said a number of them were shot as they tried to escape, swimming across the Indravati river. Among those who died were three high-ranking men and seven women.



A fresh encounter took place barely 36 hours later, on Monday, at a village in Jimlagatta, around 60 km from Sunday's ambush spot. Six Maoists were killed during the operation, among whom was one of the higher-ups in the group, identified as Nandu.



The security forces have virtually sealed off the entire district and are conducting thorough combing operations.







The bodies of another 11 Maoists have been recovered during combing operations in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli -- pushing up the number of Maoists killed during two encounters since Sunday to 33 and making it the most successful anti-Maoist operation by the state's security forces in nearly four decades.The decomposing bodies were found floating in the Indravati river, which flows along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, nearly 1000 km from Mumbai.The dead Maoists are believed to be among those who managed to escape during the encounter on Sunday. The number is expected to go up, with the police still pulling out bodies from the river."We are still recovering bodies... The count could go up as the search operation is still going on," Prashant Diwate, a police spokesman in Gadchiroli, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.After the four-hour gunbattle at Tadgaon area on Sunday, bodies of 16 Maoists were recovered. But the police had said a number of them were shot as they tried to escape, swimming across the Indravati river. Among those who died were three high-ranking men and seven women.A fresh encounter took place barely 36 hours later, on Monday, at a village in Jimlagatta, around 60 km from Sunday's ambush spot. Six Maoists were killed during the operation, among whom was one of the higher-ups in the group, identified as Nandu. The security forces have virtually sealed off the entire district and are conducting thorough combing operations. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter