''Mr Tambourine Man'' Turns 80. Throwback Pics Of Bob Dylan Flood Twitter

Mr Tambourine Man turned 80. Twitter was flooded with ''Happy Birthday Bob Dylan'' wishes and messages on Monday. Musicians, lyricists and artistes across generations posted photos, their favourite Dylan songs and trivia about the American singer and songwriter, behind incredible numbers. The rare throwback pics of Bob Dylan posted by many were a delight. Credited with perfectly infusing country music and rock and roll, Bob Dylan, one of the greatest songwriters, was born Robert Allen Zimmerman in 1941. From the boy-girl romantic lyrics to political, social, and classic literature and poetry, Dylan penned more than 500 songs. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

Here are a few wonderful pics of Bob Dylan posted by George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Yoko Ono and others on Twitter.   

Here's what Bob Dylan said after winning the Nobel Prize: "If someone had ever told me that I had the slightest chance of winning the Nobel Prize, I would have to think that I'd have about the same odds as standing on the moon."