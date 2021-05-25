''Mr Tambourine Man'' Turns 80. Throwback Pics Of Bob Dylan Flood Twitter

Bob Dylan turned 80 on Monday. Here are lovely photos tweeted by George Harrison and others

Mr Tambourine Man turned 80. Twitter was flooded with ''Happy Birthday Bob Dylan'' wishes and messages on Monday. Musicians, lyricists and artistes across generations posted photos, their favourite Dylan songs and trivia about the American singer and songwriter, behind incredible numbers. The rare throwback pics of Bob Dylan posted by many were a delight. Credited with perfectly infusing country music and rock and roll, Bob Dylan, one of the greatest songwriters, was born Robert Allen Zimmerman in 1941. From the boy-girl romantic lyrics to political, social, and classic literature and poetry, Dylan penned more than 500 songs. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

Here are a few wonderful pics of Bob Dylan posted by George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Yoko Ono and others on Twitter.

"If someone had ever told me that I had the slightest chance of winning the Nobel Prize, I would have to think that I'd have about the same odds as standing on the moon."



Wishing a happy birthday to Bob Dylan, awarded the 2016 #NobelPrize in Literature. pic.twitter.com/wib1NLhP6u — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) May 24, 2021

"I love Dylan" ~ #JimiHendrix



Happy 80th Birthday to @BobDylan



Today, the music world celebrates with you on your birthday. Thanks for the music and thanks for the amazing archive of incredible song lyrics. #HappyBirthday#BobDylan#AllAlongTheWatchtowerpic.twitter.com/RnQPnYFLgO — Jimi Hendrix (@JimiHendrix) May 24, 2021

ON THIS DAY in 1941, Robert Zimmerman was born, better known as @bobdylan, Had it not been for insisting Charlie do more than a single session for his 'Nashville Skyline' album, Charlie's life could have taken a completely different path. Happy 80th Birthday, Bob! - TeamCDB pic.twitter.com/x2TTJ8P4Cf — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 24, 2021

