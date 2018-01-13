Boat Carrying 40 Students Capsizes In Maharashtra's Dahanu, 32 Rescued

A boat carrying 40 school students capsized off the coast of Dahanu near Parnaka Beach around 135 km from Mumbai

All India | | Updated: January 13, 2018 14:34 IST
About 32 of the 40 students aboard the boat that capsized near Dahanu have been rescued.

  1. The boat with 40 students aboard capsized off the coast in Dahanu
  2. 32 children have been rescued so far, search ops are on to find the rest
  3. The incident took place around 11.30 this morning
A boat carrying 40 children capsized off the coast of Dahanu near Parnaka Beach around 135 km from Mumbai.

The incident took place around 11.30 this morning. According to the local police, 32 children have been rescued so far and the remaining children are still missing.

The Coast Guard has joined search operations and local administration officers and emergency response staff are on the spot. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been pressed into service.
 
32 children have been rescued so far.

More details are awaited.

