Boat Carrying 40 Students Capsizes In Maharashtra's Dahanu, 32 Rescued

A boat carrying 40 children capsized off the coast of Dahanu near Parnaka Beach around 135 km from Mumbai.
- The boat with 40 students aboard capsized off the coast in Dahanu
- 32 children have been rescued so far, search ops are on to find the rest
- The incident took place around 11.30 this morning
The Coast Guard has joined search operations and local administration officers and emergency response staff are on the spot. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been pressed into service.
More details are awaited.