Bloody Clothes, Swords Used To Chop Man's Hand At Farmers' Protest Found

Sarabjit Singh was the first to be arrested in the case after he surrendered.

Two swords that were used to cut off a man's hand and foot in the gruesome murder at the farmers protest near Delhi last week have been found along with the bloodstained clothes - all belonging to two members of the Nihang sect who have been arrested in the killings, the police said on Monday.

Police officers in Haryana's Sonepat said they have recovered the bloodstained clothes and sword of Sarabjit Singh who had chopped off the hand of the victim found tied to an overturned police barricade on Friday.

They have also recovered the clothes and sword of another accused Narain Singh who had cut off a foot of the man who was killed.

A mobile phone found from them has also been sent for forensic examination, the police said. According to them, more people may be arrested in the case. The Haryana Police has set up two Special Investigation Teams to probe the incident.

Besides Sarabjit Singh and Narain Singh, two other 'Nihangs' - a warrior Sikh order - were arrested for brutally killing a labourer from Punjab and stringing up his body to the police barricade at Singhu, near Delhi.

They had attacked the man, identified as 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh, for allegedly desecrating the holy book of Sikhism. The victim's family had earlier questioned the attackers' claim that he committed sacrilege and demanded a high-level probe.

Three of those arrested were sent to six days in police custody by a court on Sunday while Sarabjit Singh, who was the first one to be arrested after he surrendered, was sent to police custody for seven days a day ago.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading farmers' protests against the government's new laws, and members of which group are among the thousands camped out at Singhu, has unequivocally distanced itself from the murder and any connection with the Nihangs, many of whom have been with the demonstration since last year.