UP Official Surrenders Before Court In 17-Year-Old Case, Sent To Jail

After remanding the trio to judicial custody, Judge fixed Sept 30 to hear bail pleas.(Representational)

A ‘block pramukh' and two others were arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody after they surrendered before a special court in Muzaffarnagar in a 17-year-old case lodged against them under the Gangster Act for supplying illegal liquor.

Morna block pramukh Anil Rathi and his two accomplices Rajiv and Brahm Pal had surrendered in the court after being declared proclaimed offenders with the police having started attaching their properties on court orders.

They had been declared proclaimed offenders after failing to respond to non-bailable warrants issued against them by Special Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav, prosecution counsel Sandeep Singh said.

Rathi along with eight others had been booked under the Gangster Act on February 26, 2003 after they were found involved in the illegal trade of liquor in villages under the Bhopa police station area of the district, he said.

After remanding the trio to judicial custody, Judge Yadav fixed Sept 30 to hear their bail pleas.

Two people, including a Nepali national Kishan Sharma, has already been arrested in the case and lodged in jail under judicial custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)