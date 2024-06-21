Blatant Untruths: MEA Slams Documentary On PM, Government

The ABC documentary is titled 'The Story Behind India's Narendra Modi'.

Hitting out at a documentary released by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), which makes sensational claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that it contains blatant untruths and attempts to malign India.

"The documentary contains blatant untruths, is biased and reflects unprofessional reporting. It appears to serve a particular agenda to malign India. We obviously oppose any such attempts to condone, justify and even glorify terrorism," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing.

The ABC documentary, titled 'The Story Behind India's Narendra Modi' claims, without evidence, that attempts were made to interfere in Australia's national security. The terrorism reference by Mr Jaiswal is probably to a segment in the documentary, which features Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

