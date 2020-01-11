Read inOther Languages

Palghar Factory Blast: 8 Killed In Blast At Chemical Factory Near Mumbai

The factory is located at Kolwade village of Boisar, around 100 km from Mumbai, police said.

Boisar Factory Blast: The police and the fire service officials have reached the spot.

Mumbai:

Eight people have been killed in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar, around 100 kilometers from Mumbai. The police and the fire service officials have reached the spot and have launched a search and rescue operation.

"Eight people have died. The fire has been brought under control," a senior police officer said.

The under-construction plant that belongs to a company called Ank Pharma is located at Kolwade village of Boisar and comes under a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) project.

The explosion, which took place around 7:20 pm, was so intense that it was heard as far as 15 kilometers away and shattered windows of some houses, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar told news agency PTI.

