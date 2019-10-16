BJP Leader Slams Finance Minister's Husband, Nobel Winner Over Criticism

Abhijit Banerjee, after his Nobel win, had spoken about the Indian economy (File Photo)

BL Santhosh, BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation), said that with the elections round the corner, the "Eco(nomic) system" has started functioning once again.

Taking a dig at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee and former advisor to Andhra Pradesh government Parakala Prabhakar, Mr Santhosh said, "Eco system on the roll again as polling dates of Haryana & Maharashtra draws nearer .. Manmohan Singh will address press on Oct 19 ..Abhijith Bannerjee starts giving interviews. Mr Parakala Prabhakar of yester years comes out suddenly .Welcome all for a 5 day fame," Mr Santhosh said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Eco system on the roll again as polling dates of Haryana & Maharashtra draws nearer .. Manmohan Singh will address press on Oct 19 ..Abhijith Bannerjee starts giving interviews .Mr Parakala Prabhakar of yester years comes out suddenly .Welcome all for a 5 day fame .. @BJP4India - B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) October 15, 2019

Parakala Prabhakar, who is an economist and the husband of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had commented on the state of the Indian economy and the "denial mode" of the government in an English daily.

"While the government is still in denial mode, data flowing uninterrupted into the public domain shows that sector after sector is staring at a seriously challenging situation," he had written.

Mr Santhosh had recently replaced Ram Lal as the General Secretary (Organisation) of the BJP. Earlier, he has served as BJP's general secretary (organisation) for eight years in the party's Karnataka unit and was appointed national joint general secretary in-charge of southern states in 2014.

