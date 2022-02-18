BJP's Varun Gandhi's New Dig At Centre Features Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

Varun Gandhi has taken a swipe at the centre over fraud by businessmen

BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who has been in news of late for consistently targeting his party and its government at the centre, is in attack mode again, this time over massive bank frauds and the economic offenders behind them.

Listing names of economic offenders Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Rishi Agarwal - former chairman of ABG Shipyard currently under the scanner for a massive fraud - Mr Gandhi took a swipe at the centre, saying a "strong government" is expected to take "strong action" against such corruption.

Fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi have fled the country after probe agencies unearthed massive bank frauds by their companies, estimated at Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore, respectively. And Rishi Agarwal is at the centre of a scam worth nearly Rs 23,000 crore - believed to be the country's biggest ever.

The BJP MP then went on to say that such people are living at the peak of prosperity at a time when 14 people are dying by suicide every day in a debt-ridden country.

विजय माल्या: 9000 करोड़



नीरव मोदी: 14000 करोड़



ऋषि अग्रवाल: 23000 करोड़



आज जब कर्ज के बोझ तले दब कर देश में रोज लगभग 14 लोग आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं, तब ऐसे धन पशुओं का जीवन वैभव के चरम पर है।



इस महा भ्रष्ट व्यवस्था पर एक 'मजबूत सरकार' से 'मजबूत कार्यवाही' की अपेक्षा की जाती है। — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) February 18, 2022

An MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Gandhi has been strongly critical of the government's stand on a host of recent issues. He had hit out at the centre over its handling of the farmers' protest against the three laws that were eventually repealed due to the agitation.

He had also demanded compensation for the deaths of farmers during the year-long protest and urged the centre to ensure strict action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, who is accused of running over farmers during a protest at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Gandhi has also targeted the government over rising unemployment and inflation.

In December, while on a two-day tour of an Assembly segment that is part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP MP had said he is the only one who raises the issue of increasing MSP for sugarcane. He said others in the BJP do not raise such issues as they fear that they will not be given poll tickets.