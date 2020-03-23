Shivraj Chouhan's Oath As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Likely Today

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take oath for the fourth time as Chief Minister.

The BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at 7 pm today, days after the Congress government of Kamal Nath fell after losing its majority.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take oath for the fourth time as Chief Minister.

Kamal Nath resigned on Thursday just before the Supreme Court's deadline to prove his majority in a trust vote.

The Congress lost its majority after 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia took a flight to Bengaluru and resigned.

The MLAs joined BJP yesterday, tweeted Mr Scindia, who quit his party of 18 years and joined the BJP last week.

The Congress tried to reach out to the rebel MLAs but failed to win any of them back. Rejecting their appeal for more time, the Supreme Court said the uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh must end and ordered a test of strength last Thursday.

Kamal Nath, who came to power in December 2018, resigned before the deadline, knowing it would be impossible for him to make up the numbers needed to stay in power.