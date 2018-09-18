BJP's Ram Kadam Apologises To Women's Panel After 'Kidnap Women' Remark

The official said that Ram Kadam, in his apology, likened women to "Lakshmi". (File)

BJP legislator Ram Kadam has tendered an unconditional apology to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for remarks made at a Dahi Handi function in suburban Ghatkopar earlier this month.

Mr Kadam, during the function held on September 3, had reportedly said that he would kidnap a girl even if she turns down the proposal of a boy.

The women's commission had issued notice on September 5 and had demanded a reply from Mr Kadam within eight days.

"Following our notice, the legislator has tendered an unconditional apology. He has said that he would be respectful to women in future," a women's commission official said Monday.

The official said that Mr Kadam, in his apology, likened women to "Lakshmi" (goddess of wealth and fortune).

The official said that the commission's future course of action on Mr Kadam's remarks would be decided after seeking opinion from experts.