BJP's Pragya Thakur In Court At Last, But Says 'Have To Be Hospitalised'

Pragya Thakur was given bail, on medical grounds, in 2017 (File)

BJP MP Pragya Thakur - accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and out on bail on health grounds - finally made an appearance in Mumbai today at the special NIA court hearing the case.

The appearance, however, was brief.

The Bhopal MP rushed off after telling the court "I have to get admitted to Kokilaben Hospital...", and her lawyer indicated: "She has come from the airport and she will go directly to the hospital."

"Are you okay now? Last time you said you had some health issues?" the court had asked, to which Pragya Thakur replied: "The doctors will tell me how long I need to be in hospital..."

"Please be present in court whenever required and take details of the case from your lawyer," the court said as the BJP leader left the courtroom.

Pragya Thakur was given bail in 2017 on medical grounds after spending nine years in prison over the 2008 blasts in Maharashtra's Malegaon that killed six people and injured over 100 others.

In January she sought and received exemption from personal appearances citing those conditions.

However, since then she has landed in multiple controversies after videos of her playing basketball and kabaddi, and dancing at a wedding, emerged online.

Last month a video emerged showing Pragya Thakur, who is often seen in a wheelchair, playing kabbadi with a group of women while visiting a temple in her constituency. She slammed the person who shot the clip, describing him as "Ravana" and saying his "old age and next birth will get spoiled".

Congress leader BV Srinivas scoffed: "When is her next hearing at the NIA court?"

In July she was engulfed in yet more controversy after she got her Covid vaccination at home. A officer told NDTV the MP was entitled to home vaccination under rules for the "elderly and the disabled".

"Our Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, who was only a few days ago playing basketball and dancing to the beats of a dhol, had a team over to her house to vaccinate her? When all BJP leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, went to hospitals for their shot, why the exception for her," Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted.

अभी कुछ दिन पूर्व ही बास्केट बॉल खेल रही व ढोल की थाप पर नृत्य कर रही हमारी भोपाल की सांसद प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने आज घर टीम बुलाकर वैक्सीन का डोज़ लगवाया ?



मोदीजी से लेकर शिवराजजी व तमाम भाजपा नेता अस्पताल में जाकर वैक्सीन लगवा कर आये लेकिन हमारी सांसदजी को यह छूट क्यों व किस आधार पर? pic.twitter.com/QYEN4eNiV2 — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 14, 2021

But week before a home Covid jab - for the "elderly and disabled" - Pragya Thakur was filmed dancing at a wedding in Bhopal she helped organise.

हमारी भोपाल की सांसद बहन प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को जब भी बास्केट बॉल खेलते हुए , बग़ैर सहारे के चलते हुए या इस तरह ख़ुशी से झूमते हुए देखते है तो बड़ी ख़ुशी होती है…? pic.twitter.com/MR01Gumnun — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 7, 2021

And before that she was seen shooting hoops at a basketball court in Bhopal.

Critics and the opposition Congress have frequently pointed out the contradictions in Pragya Thakur's claims of being too unwell to make court appearances.

Pragya Thakur, known for controversial comments that have embarrassed the BJP, is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts and is out on bail. She was in jail for nine years before getting bail.

Six people died and over 100 others injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra.