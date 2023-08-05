BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela Steps Down As Gujarat General Secretary

BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela today resigned as the Gujarat general secretary, party officials said. While stepping down, Mr Vaghela told people that "everything will be alright in a few days."

Mr Vaghela had been appointed as the general secretary of the state BJP on August 10, 2016.

The announcement comes just a year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Keeping the polls in mind, Gujarat BJP recently conducted a 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' or mass contact programme, wherein it organised gatherings of intellectuals and conventions of different business communities among other things.