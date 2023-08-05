BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela Steps Down As Gujarat General Secretary

Pradipsinh Vaghela had been appointed as the general secretary of the state BJP on August 10, 2016.

Ahmedabad:

BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela today resigned as the Gujarat general secretary, party officials said. While stepping down, Mr Vaghela told people that "everything will be alright in a few days."

Mr Vaghela had been appointed as the general secretary of the state BJP on August 10, 2016.

The announcement comes just a year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Keeping the polls in mind, Gujarat BJP recently conducted a 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' or mass contact programme, wherein it organised gatherings of intellectuals and conventions of different business communities among other things.

