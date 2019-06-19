BJP's Om Birla Elected Lok Sabha Speaker, PM Modi Escorts Him To Chair

BJP lawmaker Om Birla unanimously chosen the new Lok Sabha Speaker.

The BJP's senior lawmaker Om Birla was unanimously elected the new Lok Sabha Speaker today after opposition parties supported his candidature. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who moved the motion for his election, personally led him to the Speaker's chair after the formalities were over.

"It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla Ji on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha," PM Modi said.

Commending the lawmaker on his public service, PM Modi said: "The work that you have done, the manner in which you have dedicated your life for the benefit of the nation in all your years as a legislator and a parliamentarian, is commendable. Your contribution to Rajasthan has been immense. The small town of Kota has greatly benefitted from your tireless service."

Mr Birla, he said, had been there not only for the people of Rajasthan, but also contributed to the reconstruction efforts after the earthquake in Gujarat's Bhuj.

The three-time lawmaker from Rajasthan's Kota is considered close to party chief and home minister Amit Shah.