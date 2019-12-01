'Negative Thoughts' Leading To BJP's Fall: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the economy of the country was suffering but the government was not bothered about it.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday claimed that that the graph of the BJP is going down because of its "negative thoughts".

"Their thought is negative, not positive. Therefore they are being exposed gradually and will be more exposed," Ashok Gehlot told reporters.

"Their graph is going down. People will understand that they talk only about such things which nationalists like. Who is not a nationalist? All are nationalists, but they want to create division on this count also," he said.

Ashok Gehlot said the economy of the country was suffering but the government was not bothered about it.

"The GDP and growth rate have suffered. What former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said during demonetisation has come true. The business has been hit, people are losing jobs and the exports too has suffered. The government should wake up now," the chief minister said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Govind Devji temple.

He also said his government was serious to curb the food adulteration and was planning a major campaign against it.

"Our government is committed to check adulteration. Those who are involved in adulteration be it in food, medicines or other things, should get the death penalty," he said.