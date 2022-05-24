BJP Announces Karnataka MLC Candidates, BS Yediyurappa's Son Skipped

BY Vijayendra is currently BJP Karnataka's vice president.

In an attempt to avoid allegations of nepotism and dynastic politics, the BJP leadership has denied a poll ticket to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son even after the state party unit's core committee had reportedly recommended his name.

The BJP today released its list of candidates for the upcoming state legislative council or Vidhan Parishad election. Sources say the former Chief Minister wanted a ticket for his son BY Vijayendra, who is currently vice president of the party in the state.

BS Yediyurappa is an MLA and one of his sons BY Raghavendra is an MP from the state.

The BJP has announced four candidates for the Member of Legislative Council elections, all of who are likely to win.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savadi, secretary of the BJP state unit Hemalatha Nayak, president of BJP SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy, and S Keshavaprasad have been named the candidates for the legislative assembly polls.

Senior leader Basavaraj Horatti, who recently jumped ship from Janata Dal (Secular) to BJP, will be the party's candidate for the Karnataka West Teacher's constituency election, which is set to take place on June 13.

The Legislative Council is similar to the Rajya Sabha, with almost one-third of the members retiring every two years. Council members have a tenure of six years. Not every state has two separate assemblies. Currently, only six states (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh) have a State Legislative Council.