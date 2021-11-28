BJP's Gautam Gambhir Alleges Another Death Threat, Third In A Week

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir allegedly received the first death threat on Tuesday. (File)

Former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir today allegedly received another death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir', the third in six days, police said.

"Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta (DCP) cannot uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you," the e-mail, which Mr Gambhir received from isiskashmir@yahoo.com at 1:37 am, read.

A senior police officer said they had received the content of the e-mail and were investigating the matter.

The cricketer-turned-politician had allegedly received death threats on Tuesday and Wednesday also.

According to a police complaint filed by Gaurav Arora, Mr Gambhir's personal secretary, the MP received the first death threat on his official e-mail ID at 9.32 pm on Tuesday. The e-mail, allegedly from ISIS Kashmir, read, "We are going to kill you and your family."

"On receiving the complaint, the district police increased (Gautam Gambhir's) personal security as well as the security of his residence in Rajinder Nagar area. The police are currently inquiring into the source of the complaint," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan had said.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Special Cell wrote to Google seeking information on the account handlers and the registered e-mail ID through which the alleged mails were sent.

The police said the DCP was informed over a phone call about the second death threat from the same e-mail ID at 2:32 pm on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the second e-mail was attached with a video of Gautam Gambhir's residence.

