'Habitual Liar, Inefficient Administrator': BJP's Dig On Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced his party's plans in Uttar Pradesh (File)

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Aam Aadmi Party's intention to contest the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP called him an inefficient administrator and a "habitual liar".

The barbs from Uttar Pradesh minister and government spokesperson, Sidharth Nath Singh, on Tuesday were in reaction to the AAP leader's criticism of the BJP government in UP while announcing his party's plans for 2022.

"He is a habitual liar while his inefficient administration skills have been exposed thoroughly, especially during the COVID-19 crisis," the minister said, claiming that the AAP government in Delhi has been an "abject failure".

Mr Singh also reminded Mr Kejriwal of his defeat in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, and called his Uttar Pradesh plans just daydreams -- "Kejriwal ke Haseen Sapne''

"It seems that you have forgotten 2014, remember what happened with you in Varanasi," the BJP leader said. PM Modi won the seat by a huge margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

The UP minister also recalled the exodus of migrant labourers from Delhi during the lockdown after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is hard to imagine how he turned out the hapless people of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand from Delhi during the trying times of coronavirus," Mr Singh said.

"It was for the Yogi government to receive them, provide them free rations, give them a sustenance allowance and get them tested for coronavirus for free," he added.

Mr Singh said it is surprising that the Delhi CM has something to comment on the UP government despite having "failed" Delhi on more than one occasion.

"Yet another political foray of Kejriwal into UP is like 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne' which will change to 'Kejriwal ke Haseen Sapne' after 2022," he said, in an apparent reference to an old TV serial and the Delhi CM's 2014 Lok Sabha defeat.